Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stock Market Fears

Stock Market Fears

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Stock Market FearsIntro the stock market takes another big hit today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Stock Market Fears

Intro the stock market takes another big hit today.

The dow jones industrial average actually experienced its single biggest one day point drop in history.

This is the first time we are seeing this happen since 2008.

And that has some people re- thinking their investments..

Our stephanie poole spoke to two financial advisors, she joins us live in the studio with more.

That's right.

The presidential election,the oil industry price war, and coronavirus are all factors causing a swift change in the market.

But before you run and pull all your funds here's one tip--don't panic.

For the last couple of weeks investors have been on a roller coaster ride.

There have been some dizzying drops followed by quick rebounds..

But it isn't a joyride for many who are looking forward to their retirement funds.

" 401k a-lot of times is invested in the different mutual funds.

Inside of those mutual funds you have a- lot of different stock positions.

They go up and down based of those companies earnings and other factors."

Jason spears of jds wealth strategies says the uncertainty has sparked a lot of fear for some of his clients.

And he's not alone.

Rhonda ferguson from financial concepts is seeing the same trend.

" as far as investments go, we shouldn't do anything because of the short term headlines.

They should not be making changes to 401k or saving plans while the market is down."

So before you make changes to your investments here's what you should know.

" the market goes down about 20% once a year.

It averages 14% but it can be it can be up to 20%.

An 18% market high is kind of surprising because it hasn't happened quickly but that doesn't mean it's unheard of."

Ferguson and spears say global events, like oil price wars and the coronavirus scare are triggering this latest round of panic.

"saudi arabia has flooded the market with oil while other parts of the world haven't come to some agreements.

However, lower oil prices will be very good for consumers.

It's likely going to reduce interest rates again today which is be very good for consumers so those making short term investment decisions because of the panic today."

And once stocks sink below 7% , that trips a circuit breaker to stop trade.

"when you have a big drop in s&amp;p 500 there's three different levels.

It shuts down, it stops trading for 15 minutes and then they'll resume after that 15 minute interval.

If it continues to go down the next level would be level 2 at 13% and then it would pause another 15 minutes of trading.

If it reopens and it continues to fall and fell all the way down to 20% of a decline then they would stop trading for the rest of the day."

Both the dow jones and the s&amp;p 500 experienced their largest single day percentage drop since 2008.

Take vo



Recent related news from verified sources

AAPL is down 7% in pre-market trading as part of wider stock market slump

AAPL is down more than 7% in pre-market trading, but it’s nothing to do with the company: it’s...
9to5Mac - Published

S&P 500 plunges 7% in minutes, trading halted market-wide as financial contagion worsens

S&P 500 plunges 7% in minutes, trading halted market-wide as financial contagion worsens· *The US stock market plunged as much as 7% immediately after regular trading began on Monday,...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AltInvestor2019

RealAltInvesting Spiraling Virus Fears Are Causing Financial Carnage https://t.co/4iAF4QBWSl https://t.co/khLWXpBFEC 4 seconds ago

office_crush

space oddity⁷ RT @Philbizwatcher: P663B wealth wiped out in PH stock market on Monday due to bloodbath caused by COVID-19, global recession fears https:/… 39 seconds ago

chano87

Juan Manuel GET HIM OUT…Trump cheers lower gas prices amid stock market plunge, downplays coronavirus fears again https://t.co/S6vw9lUutA via @TheWeek 43 seconds ago

Phoenixwmn

Phoenixwmn RT @virginia_true: The stock market drops more than 2,000 points as COVID19 fears and an oil price war send US closer to recession. Even n… 44 seconds ago

10Plus20Birdy

ThirtyBirdy™ RT @jciv: The media did not claim credit for the stock market's rise, such that now the general and likely correct perception is that the W… 1 minute ago

Dgt9708

Doug RT @WestWingReport: After a stock market crash, growing #coronavirus fears and rising odds of a recession, why, yes, Fox News’s Dobbs was d… 1 minute ago

healthcare4safe

HealthCare4all RT @DailyNewsEgypt: #BreakingNews: Middle East stock markets plunge, #SaudiArabia stock market falls by over 9%, #Egypt by 5%, and #Kuwait… 2 minutes ago

MartinFarrer

Martin Farrer #Coronavirus US congressman in self-isolation after flying on AF1 with Trump. Meanwhile, president has blamed oil s… https://t.co/mA2bu44DSl 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How The Coronavirus Has Impacted The Stock Market And Retirement Funds [Video]How The Coronavirus Has Impacted The Stock Market And Retirement Funds

Concerns over the coronavirus continue to rattle investors.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:18Published

UNA professor urges calm about impact of coronavirus on stock market [Video]UNA professor urges calm about impact of coronavirus on stock market

UNA professor urges calm about impact of coronavirus on stock market

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.