Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UTC International Travel

UTC International Travel

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
UTC International TravelUTC is suspending international travel during the coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UTC International Travel

Is suspending international travel because of the coronavirus.

It includes travel related to teaching, research or grant activity.

It also includes internships, conferences and presentations, performances and athletics.

Administrators strongly encourage students to rethink personal international travel.

If someone is overseas and will be returning in the coming weeks, they ask them to follow all c-d-c guidelines.

The university will reimburse employees for expenses associated with an international business trip that has been canceled due to coronavirus.

Doug collins has




You Might Like


Tweets about this

PaulaCullison

Paula Cullison Check out my latest article: International Travel Photography Exhibits https://t.co/vfGBgcOMtn via @LinkedIn 6 seconds ago

aelsharkawy75

Ahmed Elsharkawy RT @JMPawlotsky: #COVID19 is hitting France. The wave is growing and keeps us very busy with the patients. We are no longer allowed to trav… 11 seconds ago

cartiej52

Janusclaudius @ctvottawa Ban international travel until we have a vaccine! 🎅🏿 . 34 seconds ago

isabelcampbell

isabel campbell RT @kingsprincipal: The health of @kingsatwestern comes first. In consultation with our community, we are cancelling all student university… 50 seconds ago

f__Nature

6ixth Architect ✏ 🖱 💻 RT @business: Qantas cuts almost a quarter of its international flights for six months and slashes management pay as the coronavirus outbre… 55 seconds ago

TamineChagerben

$$T-Money$$ Media Outlets: “DONT TRAVEL, YOU’LL DIE! WE’RE ALL DYING!!” Meanwhile I’ve been in & out of major & minor internat… https://t.co/6h8rBzA9Jd 1 minute ago

csuf

Cal State Fullerton COVID19 UPDATE: CSUF is reviewing domestic and international travel as part of. review by the Chancellor's office.… https://t.co/WQvxjf74RJ 1 minute ago

mbabramson

Michael Abramson @SecretaryCarson @RealBenCarson @DrMarcSiegel I hear comparisons between #COVID19 and the #flu regarding mortality… https://t.co/wQZXUzKMmP 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.