Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says a second person has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
RIGHT NOW AT SIX -- WE NOWHAVE A SECOND CONFIRMED CASEOF CORONAVIRUSIN WISCONSIN.THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHSERVICES SAYS THIS CASE IS INPIERCCOUNTY -- AND THEPERSON WAS EXPOSEDWHILETRAVELING áWITHINá THE UNITEDSTATES.

THE PATIENT IS BEINGISOLATED AT H




