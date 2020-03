Financial planner urges calm in market uncertainty 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:14s - Published Financial planner urges calm in market uncertainty Certified financial planner Johnathan Hines, of Kansas City Retirement Planning LLC, saw the markets drop and said it is important to make sure investors are not reactionary to headlines. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Financial planner urges calm in market uncertainty REPORTER: HISTORY MAKINGHEADLINES RIGHT AFTER THEOPENING BELL.THE FINANCIAL MARKETSEXPERIENCING A MAJOR DROP.LEADING NEWS ACROSS THE WORLD.FALLING OIL PRICES ARE LEADINGINTO UNCERTAINTY.QUEST MOST IMPORTANT THING ISREACHING YOUR GOALS AND TAKINGACTION, TRIGGERED BY HEADLINESLIKE YOU ARE SEEING TODAY, ITWILL DELAY REACHING THOSE GOALS.REPORTER: THEY EXPERIENCED ACIRCUIT BREAKER AFTER THE DOWDROPPED.QUEST BUT AFTER IT OPENED, THEREWAS A 15 MINUT PAUSE AND THEREARE DIFFERENT LEVELS OF MORECIRCUIT BREAKERS.REPORTER: THOSE EXTRA CIRCUITBREAKERS DID NOT HAPPEN MONDAY.ONLY CHANGE FINANCIAL -- WITHLIFE EVENTS.





