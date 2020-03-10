Global  

WEB EXTRA: Grand Princess Cruise Ship Docks At Port Of Oakland

The Grand Princess cruise ship arrived at the Port of Oakland in California on Monday after days of being held offshore due to a COVID-19 outbreak onboard.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services says all passengers will be screened before being transported to military facilities for 14-day quarantines.

The crew will remain onboard for quarantine.
