Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Worm Supermoon To Illuminate The Sky Monday Night

Worm Supermoon To Illuminate The Sky Monday Night

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Worm Supermoon To Illuminate The Sky Monday NightMeteorologist Kate Bilo explains.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The full worm supermoon is coming to a sky near you Monday night

The first supermoon of the year is coming to a sky near you on Monday, March 9. It will be the first...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Worm Supermoon to Illuminate the Sky This Week [Video]Worm Supermoon to Illuminate the Sky This Week

Worm Supermoon to Illuminate the Sky This Week On March 9, the Full Worm Moon, the first supermoon of 2020, will be visible in the night sky. A supermoon occurs when the moon is on its closest orbital..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published

Tonight: 'Worm moon' to light up the sky, supermoon of the year [Video]Tonight: 'Worm moon' to light up the sky, supermoon of the year

Monday will have the first full moon of March, called the Worm Moon. It also happens to be the first supermoon of the year. According to the Farmer&apos;s Almanac, due to its supermoon status, this..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.