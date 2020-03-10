Global  

Led Zeppelin Did Not Lift 'Stairway To Heaven' Riff, Appeals Court Rules

Led Zeppelin Did Not Lift ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Riff, Appeals Court Rules

Led Zeppelin Did Not Lift ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Riff, Appeals Court Rules

Led Zeppelin did not steal the opening guitar riff of the band’s song “Stairway to Heaven” from the defunct Los Angeles group Spirit, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.
