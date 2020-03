Cleaning companies getting more business because of coronavirus AND...SOME BUSINESSES ARE HURTING.OTHERS ARE THRIVING.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER....LEAH PEZZETTI SPOKE TO ACLEANING SERVICE....SEEING AN UPTICK ... IN CALLS.THE NUMBER THING YOU KEEPHEARING FROM HEALTH EXPERTS ISCLEAN .KEEP EVERYTHING CLEAN.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER LEAHPEZZETTI SHOWS US..THAT'S MAKING FOR A LOT OFCALLS TO CLEANING COMPANIES.WATER NAT MAYBERRY'S MAIDSEMPLOYEES ARE HARD AT WORKCLEANING THIS BATHROOM ANDRECENTLY - THEIR WORK LOAD HASINCREASED.WE HAVE SEEN AN UPTICK WHERETHEY'VE ASKED US TO COME MAYBETWO OR THREE TIMES A WEEK OWNERAND MANAGER GIL SIRIMARCO SAYSTHEIR COMMERCIAL CALLS AREGOING UP ESPECIALLY TOPLACES LIKE OFFICES ANDAPARTMENT GYMS - AND HE SAYSRIGHT NOW YOU CAN ALSO HELPYOURSELF.IF YOU HAVE A DOWN MOMENT, YOUSHOULD TAKE THE TIME TO TAKE ATHE COUNTER TOP.YOU CAN DO THAT VERY EASILY.EVERYTHING FROM WIPING DOWNTHOSE BUSY COUNTER SPACES - TOGETTING RID OF HAND TOWELS.SO IF YOU HAVE EITHER THE AIRDRYER OR DISPOSABLE TOWEL,YOU'RE RIGHT ON.IF YOU HAVE ANYTHING ELSE, IFYOU HAVE A TOWEL IN YOURRESTROOM THAT'S BEING USED OVERAND OVER AGAIN, YOU SHOULDPLEASE GET RID OF THAT RIGHTAWAY HIS BUSINESS USES ATREATMENT CALLED COLD FOGGINGNAT THIS FILLS A ROOM WITHDISINFECTANT...GETTING IN HARD TO REACHPLACES.IN THIS VIDEO THEY'RE CLEANINGA DAYCARE EVERY NOOK ANDCRANNY, THERE'S JUST NO OTHERWAY TO SAY OTHER THAN TOPERMEATE INTO LITTLEST PLACESTHAT THERE IS HE ALSO SUGGESTSPARENTS CHECK WITH SCHOOLS TOMAKE SURE THEY'RE TAKING STEPSLIKE THIS.HOW OFTEN ARE THEY SANITIZING,WHEN'S THE LAST TIME THEY HADSOMEBODY COME IN AND DO ACOMPLETE TOP TO BOTTOMDISINFECTION, HOW OFTEN DO THEYHAVE THEIR CLEANING SERVICECOME AND BOTTOM LINE - THESECLEANING STEPS AREPROACTIVE WHICH IS KEY TOSTOPPING THE SPREAD OF ANYVIRUS.LEAH PEZZETTI 13 ACTION NEWSKOREAN AIR FLIGHTS BETWEEN LASVEGAS AND SEOUL ARE SUSPENDED