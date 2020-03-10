Global  

Britons warned against travel to Italy

British nationals are being warned against all but essential travel to coronavirus-stricken Italy in updated advice issued by the Government.

The updated guidance came after Italian premier Giuseppe Conte extended restrictions from the north to the entire country in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19, after the country's death toll climbed to 463.
