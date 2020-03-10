Global  

Trump proposes tax cut as coronavirus spreads

Trump proposes tax cut as coronavirus spreads10News
Trump to pitch Congress on payroll tax cut, relief for small business amid coronavirus crisis

President Trump announced Monday evening that he will be meeting with congressional leaders tomorrow...
FOXNews.com - Published

Trump vows 'major' steps to aid U.S. economy amid coronavirus rise

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he will be taking "major" steps to gird the economy...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Business Insider



BLKROCKET

ROBERT As Coronavirus Spreads, Trump Proposes Public Health Funding Cuts https://t.co/WcCyXPWRea 6 days ago

AlecTorelli

Alec Torelli This may be in part because of Trump’s decision to cut spending for programs for the CDC for research on emerging d… https://t.co/uYSTWDFDNX 6 days ago


'Do it more, do it a little bit more': Trump urges Fed to lower rates [Video]'Do it more, do it a little bit more': Trump urges Fed to lower rates

U.S. President Donald Trump called for further rate cuts after the Federal Reserve earlier on Tuesday slashed rates by a half percentage point. Trump claimed the rates are still "too high" and said "it..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

What A Week: Bernie And Biden; Trump's Coronavirus Response; Gas Tax Hike Proposed [Video]What A Week: Bernie And Biden; Trump's Coronavirus Response; Gas Tax Hike Proposed

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden heading into Super Tuesday; the president's coronavirus response and the proposed increase in the Massachusetts gas tax.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 06:22Published

