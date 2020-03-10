Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County

Presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
Presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County

Presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County

A Pima County resident has tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus known as COVID-19, county health officials announced Monday afternoon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Camden County reports first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus

The first "presumptive positive" case of the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus has been identified...
bizjournals - Published

Coronavirus Rundown: Georgia's presumptive cases jump, Delta suspends Atlanta to Rome flights

Less than a week after confirming Georgia's first two coronavirus cases, Gov. Brian Kemp says the...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jokeraudi_

livingstone RT @LouisianaGov: The Louisiana Department of Health has reported Louisiana’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, commonly referre… 3 minutes ago

haidynn19

Haidyn🌸 RT @CBSDFW: BREAKING - A 30-year-old man from Frisco has tested positive for a presumptive case of novel coronavirus, COVID-19. https://t.c… 4 minutes ago

ariesfwanky

franky RT @CityOfFriscoTx: For updates on Frisco's presumptive positive case of the coronavirus (COVID -19), we've set up this page for updates an… 4 minutes ago

Hirsch16Jl

JL Hirschfeld RT @KDVR: A woman in her 50s from Larimer County has Colorado's ninth presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the state health department an… 8 minutes ago

rulis

Bernardita Yunis RT @CDPHE: COVID-19 UPDATE: The CDPHE state lab identified a total of two new presumptive positive cases, based on 21 tests completed betwe… 10 minutes ago

nataliewagner

Natalie Wagner RT @wane15: A patient at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville has been found to have COVID-19, and two walk-in clinics have been shut do… 13 minutes ago

robert_suchy

Robert Suchy RT @Lydia_OnTV: #BREAKING: A person in Pima County has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. They are recovering from home. https://t.c… 20 minutes ago

team_mcnutt

Shannon McNutt RT @ema_CherokeeGA: Cherokee EMA is monitoring the latest information regarding a presumptive positive case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) withi… 29 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

City and County prepare for COVID-19 [Video]City and County prepare for COVID-19

Cases are popping up around the country and public health officials recently announced a presumptive Covid-19 case in Pima County.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published

President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S [Video]President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S

President Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence and several health officials, held a news conference Monday, March 9, to update the public on the government's response to the novel coronavirus..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 43:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.