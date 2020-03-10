Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Some Cruise Ship Evacuees To Be Taken To Travis AFB

Some Cruise Ship Evacuees To Be Taken To Travis AFB

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 03:08s - Published < > Embed
Some Cruise Ship Evacuees To Be Taken To Travis AFB

Some Cruise Ship Evacuees To Be Taken To Travis AFB

Almost one thousand passengers who are California residents on board the princess cruise ship will complete mandatory quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grand Princess Cruise Passengers Relieved as Ship Docks in Oakland [Video]Grand Princess Cruise Passengers Relieved as Ship Docks in Oakland

As they inched closer to dry land Monday, many passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship could not help but cheer.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:49Published

Cruise Ship Evacuees Headed To Travis AFB [Video]Cruise Ship Evacuees Headed To Travis AFB

Almost 1,000 Grand Princess cruise ship passengers from California will go to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.