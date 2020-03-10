Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Art Reingold Talks About Process Of Clearing Passengers Of Grand Princess

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Art Reingold Talks About Process Of Clearing Passengers Of Grand Princess

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 14:14s - Published < > Embed
Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Art Reingold Talks About Process Of Clearing Passengers Of Grand Princess

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Art Reingold Talks About Process Of Clearing Passengers Of Grand Princess

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Art Reingold discusses the process of bringing infected coronavirus patients off Princess cruise ship in Oakland (3-9-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dr. Art Reingold Talks About Minimal Risk Docking Grand Princess In Oakland Presents To Community [Video]Dr. Art Reingold Talks About Minimal Risk Docking Grand Princess In Oakland Presents To Community

UC Berkeley infectious disease specialist Dr. Art Reingold discusses risks presented by coronavirus patients disembarking from Princess cruise ship in Oakland (3-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 08:40Published

Grand Princess Cruise Passengers Relieved as Ship Docks in Oakland [Video]Grand Princess Cruise Passengers Relieved as Ship Docks in Oakland

As they inched closer to dry land Monday, many passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship could not help but cheer.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.