Italy Imposes Nationwide Lockdown To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:55s - Published Italy Imposes Nationwide Lockdown To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus Italy's prime minister extended a travel ban to the entire country. Public gatherings have also been banned.

