Italy Imposes Nationwide Lockdown To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

Italy Imposes Nationwide Lockdown To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

Italy Imposes Nationwide Lockdown To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

Italy&apos;s prime minister extended a travel ban to the entire country.

Public gatherings have also been banned.
Italy imposes nationwide restrictions to contain new virus

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says travel restrictions are being imposed nationwide...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Australians among more than 60 million people now under nationwide coronavirus lockdown in Italy

As Italy becomes the first country to declare an unprecedented nationwide lockdown amid the rapid...
SBS - Published


Koysten_xo

kirsten RT @OfficialJoelF: #BREAKING: All of Italy is on lockdown due to #coronavirus outbreak. Lockdown affects more than 60 million people.

DawnsKiss

Dawn Lightsey Italy imposes NATIONWIDE now lockdown in attempt to contain coronavirus

Indyria57Maria

Maria lunetta Madsen RT @ToBeSafeNSound: Italy imposes nationwide travel restrictions to contain coronavirus, placing millions more on lockdown

JimBrownBT

Jim B. RT @USATODAY: Italy expands travel restrictions to entire country to try to stop the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown will last until Ap…


Street seller caught "ripping off" tourist with overpriced coronavirus face masks

An opportunistic street trader was confronted after selling overprices surgical face masks - despite government warnings that vendors could five jail for ripping people off.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published

Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the nationwide school closure on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

