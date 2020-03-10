Global  

Shasta County schools prepping for possible cases of coronavirus

Shasta County schools prepping for possible cases of coronavirusSchools in Shasta County bracing for a case of the coronavirus.
Shasta County schools prepping for possible cases of coronavirus

Public health is asking schools to shut down if a student or staff member comes in contact with the coronavirus.

Action news now reporter ana torrea shows us how shasta county schools are handling the spread of the virus.

They're doing several thingsã including encouraging giving elbow bumps instead of high fives or hand shakes.

Schools in shasta county bracing for a case of the coronavirus.

Take so* trt:11 tim mapes community education specialist shasta county health &amp; human services agency we've been in very close contact with the shasta county office of education and some the districts in the area, and working with them on a weekly basis.

I spoke with a spokesperson from the enterprise elementary school district.

They say staff and students are now limiting contact for now but are ready to take steps in case of contamination take so* trt:10 tim mapes community education specialist shasta county health &amp; human services agency if there were happen to be a case that touches a school district they would contact us immediately and we would work with them to figure that out.

The school district told me it's ramping up its cleaning efforts and have an outside cleaning agency on standby.

Take so* trt:08 gene herring lives in shasta lake city i saw on the news where they are wiping everything down real good for the students and they should tell the students to keep their hands washed too.

Ana stand u* trt:10 ana torrea @atorreanews and to help keep students safe, schools are upping their cleaning.

How?

By wiping down shared surface areas such as desks and even doorknobs because kids are very hands-on.

Take so* trt:03 suzan harvey lives in redding/ retired teacher they touch everything, put everything in their mouth.

And tend to touch their faces and others more often.

Take so* trt:06 suzan harvey as adults do you, you touch your face and children i think do more.

And people say: it's important to prevent the spread of germs and other bacteria.

Take so* trt:05 gene herring lives in shasta lake city they should make sure everything in the schools are being fulfilled and everyone is being tested to make sure no one else gets sick.

# if a student is sick-- no matter if it's the flu or coronavirus-- they will be sent home.

Live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Enterprise elementary school district tells action news now they would notify parents*i* there is a confirmed case of the coronavirus.



