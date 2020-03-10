Preparing for COVID-19 in Vigo County

Vigo county vigo county school corporation is preparing it's schools in the event covid-19 or the coronavirus..

Makes its way in.

Good evening and thank you for joining us.

After reports of cases in indiana - and in indiana schools..

The corporation is now preparing for when -- not if the virus comes here.

Earlier today the state department of health confirmed 4 cases of the virus.

2 of them..

Are students in the avon school corporation.

The corporation has now closed schools for two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus.

Vigo county schools announced their "mass illness plan tonight" news 10's sarah lehman was there.

She joins us now with more on what you can expect for your childrens' schools.

Rondrell... the vigo county school corporation says they are stepping up their game to prevent the spread of the coronavirus..

They are looking for answers on what to do when it comes to this area.

Right now -- the corporation is focusing on cleaning... they are heavily sanitizing everything every night -- including school buses.

Teaching and making time for good hygeine when it comes to keeping your hands washed.

They are also closely monitoring the heatlh conditions of students...staff and anyone who enters their buildings.

They are also preparing for what's going to happen if and when a case is in their schools.

Superintendent rob haworth says they are looking at a combination of e- learning and print out take home papers to be able to -- hopefully -- keep the learning going.

"we think it will be a when and not an if /// the basic skills of cleaniness how do you stop germs from spreading and it will probably remain that until we get some information from the state of indiana."

The corporation says this plan will also be used for things like the flu.

They say they will continue to keep everyone updated and work with the vigo county heatlh department.

This plan will be posted tomorrow morning on their website.

Reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.

