New York Prisoners To Make Hand Sanitizer For State Agencies

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s
New York Prisoners To Make Hand Sanitizer For State Agencies

New York Prisoners To Make Hand Sanitizer For State Agencies

In a press conference Monday, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo introduced the sanitizer that will be distribute to state agencies and facilities.
Recent related news from verified sources

New York State's New Hand Sanitizer Is Made By Prisoners Paid An Average 65 Cents An Hour

New York's prison labor generates around $50 million in annual sales, mostly to local governments. [...
Gothamist - Published

New York State to make its own hand sanitizer

A gallon-sized bottle costs the state $6.10 to manufacture, with the help of prison labor.
CBS News - Published


bevwood47

Bernadette Wood RT @NPRmelissablock: New York's hand sanitizer - dubbed "New York State Clean" - will be manufactured using prison labor, via Corcraft. NY… 8 minutes ago

QbanKendy

oswald kendy RT @HuffPost: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that prisoners will start to make hand sanitizer to offset the high prices of brands… 26 minutes ago

felamast

Fe Lamast RT @JamilSmith: To make folks feel safe from coronavirus, New York State is using incarcerated labor—at pennies per hour—to make hand sanit… 30 minutes ago

JoSchneier

Joseph Schneier In our latest episode of Dystopia ->Governor announces a 'New York' brand of hand sanitizer https://t.co/6ozfQAwAA4 1 hour ago

taraivia_

SIGH RT @NylaTheMusical: New York State is forcing incarcerated people to make a New York State hand sanitizer that they can sell to school disc… 1 hour ago

CannabisGroup19

CIG News RT @DudekLinda: Governor announces a 'New York' brand of hand sanitizer https://t.co/dKRt51OYDL 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prisoners To Make Hand Sanitizer [Video]Prisoners To Make Hand Sanitizer

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that prisoners will start to make hand sanitizer to offset the high prices of brands, including Purell.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:39Published

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo On School Closures, Hand Sanitizer Price Gouging And More [Video]Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo On School Closures, Hand Sanitizer Price Gouging And More

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was joined by state health officials to give an update on coronavirus in New York.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 37:50Published

