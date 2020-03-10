2020 KHSAA 2ndRegion Semifinals: Madisonville-North Hopkins Will Face Webster County For A Spot At S

Just across the border..

Madisonville north hopkins battles christian county for a spot in the regional finals.

First quarter... maroons down five.

Ksuan casey comes up with the loose ball for the bucket.

Madisonville on the board.

Now they get it going from deep.

Marquise parker to deljuan johnson in the corner.

Wee all tied up.

Shortly after... casey continues to feast.

The board and the bucket.

It a one point game..

And the big fella isn done there... bodying his way to the cup for two more.

18 points and 10 rebounds fill out his double double.

Second quarter..

Kenny white gets in on the fun..

Working his way inside as the tough two falls..

We are knotted at 14's.

Later in the quarter... more from white..

Getting to the hole..

The circus shot falls..

Plus the foul.

White leads the way with 19.

Fast forward to the 4th..

Down two with 44 seconds to go..

Zach (t?

Owww) tow comes up wit a huge three point play..

Madisonville up by 1..

But christian county is going to have a chance.

Time winding down..

The shot is up..

But it comes up short.

Madisonville north hopkins survives 6?61.

The maroons win their 19th straight contest.

Madisonville nort?hopkins will take on the winner of webster county versus lyon county.

First quarter.... tyler camplin to hunter mcnaughton.

The beard drains the triple... trojans draw first blood.

Next time down... camplin decides to drive baseline..

And the senior was taking over early on.

Moments later..

Another lay up goes..

Trojans start the game on a ?0 run..

And camplin still isn done.

The reverse layup falls as he hits the deck..

He drops 21.

Camplin spreading the wealth..

Ayden winn from the wing... it a 7 point lead for webster county..

And the senior continues to make it rain..

Pulling up from the top of the key... down the hatch it goes.

Webster county wins 79?

67..

The trojans will take on madisonville north hopkins tomorrow at 7 for a spot in the sweet 16.

And