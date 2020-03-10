Battle at the Beach: Biloxi vs. St. George’s (TN)

Back for a fourth time... - alternative spring break is in- full effect, on the gulf- coast... in the form of battle- at the- beach... where 55 different - schools, from several states...- will play across 10 different - fields.

- one of the masterminds behind - - - - the annual week- long - showcase... biloxi head coach - eddie lofton... and his - indians hosting st.

George's, - out of tennessee.

- top first... cole harbison doin- it himself, on the mound... hey- batter, batter, batter... - swing... his second strikeout o- the - inning... nothing doing, for th- gryphons... as we head bottom - one... still scoreless.

- but that would soon change... - three-hole hitter tristan - pearson with the first base hit- of the game... garrett clen-- denning scores easily, from - third... 1-nothing indians.

- top second now... arizona state- signee colt keith back at his - natural shortstop position, thi- year... and two - really nice plays, in the same- inning... that's one away.- and then showing some impressiv- range, moving to- his left... throws across his - body... and that's an absolute- laser - over to first, to get the speed- runner... inning over... it's a- shame so many teams are pitchin- around him, at the plate... - more walks than hits, so far.

- more from harbison, in the top- of the third... runners - on second and third, with two - outs... and the senior drops on- off the table, for a massive- punchout... his third of the- game.

- big red still leading 1-zero, - after three innings - complete... and in the end... - it's biloxi in a close one... -