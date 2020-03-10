Global  

Battle at the Beach: Biloxi vs. St. George’s (TN)

Back for a fourth time, alternative spring break is in full effect on the Gulf Coast in the form of ‘Battle at the Beach’ where 55 different schools from several states will play across 10 different fields.
Back for a fourth time... - alternative spring break is in- full effect, on the gulf- coast... in the form of battle- at the- beach... where 55 different - schools, from several states...- will play across 10 different - fields.

- one of the masterminds behind - - - - the annual week- long - showcase... biloxi head coach - eddie lofton... and his - indians hosting st.

George's, - out of tennessee.

- top first... cole harbison doin- it himself, on the mound... hey- batter, batter, batter... - swing... his second strikeout o- the - inning... nothing doing, for th- gryphons... as we head bottom - one... still scoreless.

- but that would soon change... - three-hole hitter tristan - pearson with the first base hit- of the game... garrett clen-- denning scores easily, from - third... 1-nothing indians.

- top second now... arizona state- signee colt keith back at his - natural shortstop position, thi- year... and two - really nice plays, in the same- inning... that's one away.- and then showing some impressiv- range, moving to- his left... throws across his - body... and that's an absolute- laser - over to first, to get the speed- runner... inning over... it's a- shame so many teams are pitchin- around him, at the plate... - more walks than hits, so far.

- more from harbison, in the top- of the third... runners - on second and third, with two - outs... and the senior drops on- off the table, for a massive- punchout... his third of the- game.

- big red still leading 1-zero, - after three innings - complete... and in the end... - it's biloxi in a close one... -




