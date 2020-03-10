Coronavirus Update: 60 Million In Italy Put On Lockdown

Global  

Though there is obvious concern about the coronavirus here in the U.S., the situation overseas is far more dire.

The entire nation of Italy, population 60 million, was put on quarantine by the government on Monday.

CBS2's Jessica Layton reports
