Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Howard County holds flood mitigation plan on Monday

Howard County holds flood mitigation plan on Monday

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Howard County holds flood mitigation plan on Monday

Howard County holds flood mitigation plan on Monday

The Army Corps of Engineers were pretty impressed with the flood plan for Ellicott City.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Howard County holds flood mitigation plan on Monday

THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERSWAS PRETTY IMPRESSED WITH THEFLOOD PLAN FOR ELLICOTT CITY.TONIGHT ITS LIKE THE REPORTCARD CAME OUT.

AND THE TOWNHAS PASSED THE RISK OF A MAJORFLOOD THE LIKES WE HAVE SEENTOO MANY TIMES IN OURLIFETIME.

SINCE THE 2018FLOODS, HOWARD COUNTY HASCLEANED OUT 10 TONS OF DEBRI,WILL BLOCK BIG CARS FROM EVERFLOATING DOWN MAIN.

BUILDING ATUNNEL TO GET THE WATER TOFLOW NICE AND EASY.

BUYING UPBUILDINGS IN HARMS WAY.TEAMMING UP WITH THE NATIONALWEATHER SERVICE ON WARNINGSAND BETTER COMMUNICATION."WHEN WE HAVE..SLOW DOWN WHATWE CAN" SO THE SAFE AND SOUNDFLOOD PLAN IS OFF TO A SOUSTART ACCORDING TO TH




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News The Army Corps of Engineers were pretty impressed with the flood plan for Ellicott City. https://t.co/VLoC5pePjR 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Army Corps Of Engineers Presents Findings From Review Of Howard County Flood Mitigation Plan [Video]Army Corps Of Engineers Presents Findings From Review Of Howard County Flood Mitigation Plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Monday night presented its findings from its review of Howard County's flood mitigation plans in the wake of two devastating floods that washed through Ellicott City.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.