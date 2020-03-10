Howard County holds flood mitigation plan on Monday

THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERSWAS PRETTY IMPRESSED WITH THEFLOOD PLAN FOR ELLICOTT CITY.TONIGHT ITS LIKE THE REPORTCARD CAME OUT.

AND THE TOWNHAS PASSED THE RISK OF A MAJORFLOOD THE LIKES WE HAVE SEENTOO MANY TIMES IN OURLIFETIME.

SINCE THE 2018FLOODS, HOWARD COUNTY HASCLEANED OUT 10 TONS OF DEBRI,WILL BLOCK BIG CARS FROM EVERFLOATING DOWN MAIN.

BUILDING ATUNNEL TO GET THE WATER TOFLOW NICE AND EASY.

BUYING UPBUILDINGS IN HARMS WAY.TEAMMING UP WITH THE NATIONALWEATHER SERVICE ON WARNINGSAND BETTER COMMUNICATION."WHEN WE HAVE..SLOW DOWN WHATWE CAN" SO THE SAFE AND SOUNDFLOOD PLAN IS OFF TO A SOUSTART ACCORDING TO TH