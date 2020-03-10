Alabama likely to see coronavirus cases

Global  

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
The risk of seeing it in the state is not any higher even though nearby states have growing numbers of cases
New at 10 -- the alabama department of public health says it performed at least 10 tests for the coronavirus over the weekend.

All those tests came back negative.

Thanks for joining us tonight.

I'm najahe sherman.

With confirmed cases in our bordering states, we wanted to know if that means the risk in alabama is growing.

Waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live after digging for those answers... steven?

The alabama department of public health tells me today quote "alabama will likely see cases" when it comes to the coronavirus.

But the risk of seeing it in the state is not any higher even though nearby states have growng numbers of cases.

Take graphic: take a look at your screen.... as of right now, the centers for disease control and prevention reports 4 cases of coronavirus in tennessee....7 in georgia... and 6 cases in florida, where 2 people died.

As of late tonight alabama still has not coronavirus cases take vo: public health officials say they are preparing for the virus and continue pushing the public to exercise proper hand washing hygiene.

One huntsville man i talked to says he's not concerned even if the virus is in a nearby city.

Take sot: jeremy blair - lives in huntsville "if it gets to huntsville, then i'm worried about it, but otherwise i'm not really worried about it" take sot: jeremy blair - lives in huntsville "if they can help catch it earlier, in time, then more power to them" the department of public health says there is no widespread transmission of the virus in the nearby states.

Live in huntsville --




