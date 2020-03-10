NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS close locker rooms to media due to coronavirus fears 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:57s - Published NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS close locker rooms to media due to coronavirus fears Four major pro sports leagues in America, which are all currently holding preseason or regular season contests, jointly announced on Monday that locker room access will be cut to anyone deemed "non-essential," which includes reporters.