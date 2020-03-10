Global  

NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS close locker rooms to media due to coronavirus fears

Four major pro sports leagues in America, which are all currently holding preseason or regular season contests, jointly announced on Monday that locker room access will be cut to anyone deemed "non-essential," which includes reporters.
OPENING BELL, IT TRIGGERED ACIRCUIT BREAKER TO STOP TRADING.Jamison: PROFESSIONAL SPORTSTEAM MAKING CHANGES TO KEEPTHEIR TEAMS SAFE.MICHAEL PALUSKA LIVE OUTSIDEAMALIE ARENA WITH MORE --



