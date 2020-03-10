Global  

Stocks drop, oil prices fall amid coronavirus concerns

Stocks drop, oil prices fall amid coronavirus concerns

Stocks drop, oil prices fall amid coronavirus concerns

It was the worst day for the DOW and S&amp;P 500 since 2008.

On top of that, a growing oil war between Saudia Arabia and Russia, means dropping gas prices.
Recent related news

Why Chesapeake Energy Corporation Stock Plunged 46% in February

Low oil prices, helped along by coronavirus concerns, hit Chesapeake, but investors had to digest...
Motley Fool - Published

Virus closes sites around the world; stocks, oil prices sink

SOAVE, Italy (AP) — Anxiety over the new coronavirus epidemic sent global stock markets and oil...
Seattle Times - Published


