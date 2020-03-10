Colorado Monitoring 12 Presumptive Positive Cases Of Coronavirus

Global  

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment identified two additional presumptive positive cases of coronavirus on Monday afternoon.
Recent related news from verified sources

Public Health Emergency Declared In Florida After First Two Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after confirming the state's...
cbs4.com - Published

Two people diagnosed with coronavirus in Florida; 150 being tested

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive”...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this

WhirledCitizen_

Women & Politics RT @GovofCO: We are also monitoring a confirmed COVID-19 case in Australia with ties to the Aspen community. One woman in her 20s who was v… 11 hours ago

GovofCO

Jared Polis We are also monitoring a confirmed COVID-19 case in Australia with ties to the Aspen community. One woman in her 20… https://t.co/SA04HXv8F8 1 day ago

NortheastHealth

Northeast CO Health With Colorado reporting 8 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, we are monitoring the situation in real-time and are… https://t.co/IKXFW3XYXX 2 days ago

shrewst

#BerniecareForAll ⚕👍👥 🌺 #Bernie2020 RT @RepJoeNeguse: We are closely monitoring the two presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado. I urge all Coloradans to seek accur… 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado Family Of 4 Eager To Return Home From Confined Cruise Ship [Video]Colorado Family Of 4 Eager To Return Home From Confined Cruise Ship

The family from Colorado Springs is luckily not among the 20 who tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:37Published

Denver launches phase one response to coronavirus after 3 presumptive positive cases [Video]Denver launches phase one response to coronavirus after 3 presumptive positive cases

The City of Denver on Monday launched its Phase One response to the coronavirus outbreak after three &quot;presumptive positive&quot; cases were reported in Denver as of Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

