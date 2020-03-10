Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WEB EXTRA - WAYNE TINKLE (3-9)

WEB EXTRA - WAYNE TINKLE (3-9)

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA - WAYNE TINKLE (3-9)

WEB EXTRA - WAYNE TINKLE (3-9)

The Oregon State men's basketball team is fighting to keep its postseason hopes alive in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Beavs take on Utah in the first round.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA - TRES TINKLE (3-9) [Video]WEB EXTRA - TRES TINKLE (3-9)

The Oregon State men's basketball team is fighting to keep its postseason hopes alive in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Beavs take on Utah in the first round.

Credit: KEZIPublished

Web Extra: Oregon State recaps win on senior day vs. Cal (3/7/20) [Video]Web Extra: Oregon State recaps win on senior day vs. Cal (3/7/20)

Tinkle had 24 points while Kelley had 19 points in their final game at Gill coliseum

Credit: KEZIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.