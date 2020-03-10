Global  

Financial Focus: stock market, eBay, oil prices

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

EBay is trying to crack down on price gouging among coronavirus fears.

Oil prices are dropping to historic lows as a price war is underway between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.
