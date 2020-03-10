COVID-19 testing: When and how to get tested in the Tri-State

Tommy Ahlquist @anitakissee @maggieKTVB7 Looks like you are just trolling to jump on something here. My point was we are not test… https://t.co/a7kuUTth1Y 1 minute ago

Henry M. Bell @natalie_allison When it comes to women's health legislation they are all hold my beer I got this. On COVID-19 it's… https://t.co/Y41z6Udi4D 8 minutes ago

Kamala Tamirisa MD RT @MetabolicEndo: When adequate testing is more available we may find the mortality rate of Covid-19 is well below 1% and more akin to a b… 22 minutes ago

Ji Di And I really wish that Public has the right to kick incompetent politician out just like our employer do when we di… https://t.co/S5nPjB4rMy 56 minutes ago

Gene Chandler RT @JackMagan2: I dispute the value of COVID-19 testing for the general population. When it gets to that stage, the patient will already k… 1 hour ago

Dr.Mathews Marian Mathew RT @WHO: When there are NO reported #COVID19 cases, to stop transmission & prevent spread: 🔍Testing for COVID-19 using existing respiratory… 1 hour ago

#VoteLikeABlackWomen #VoteBlue RT @Logic_Triumphs: After over a week of promises: Donald Trump Mike Pence Alex Azar Still won't answer: 1. How many test kits are avail… 1 hour ago