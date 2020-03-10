Financial Fallout Continues As Coronavirus Outbreak Continues To Grow 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:39s - Published Financial Fallout Continues As Coronavirus Outbreak Continues To Grow President Donald Trump addressed concerns about the growing coronavirus outbreak Monday as the death toll rose and the Dow Jones suffered a historic 2,000 point fall.

