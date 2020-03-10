Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Universities in Colorado prepare amid coronavirus concerns, make changes to study abroad programs

Universities in Colorado prepare amid coronavirus concerns, make changes to study abroad programs

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
Universities in Colorado prepare amid coronavirus concerns, make changes to study abroad programs

Universities in Colorado prepare amid coronavirus concerns, make changes to study abroad programs

Conversations about the potential risks for students are taking place on college campuses as university officials take steps to protect students and staff as the novel coronavirus continues to spread worldwide.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cloudydays1416

Cloudydays16 RT @DenverChannel: Conversations about the potential risks for students are taking place on college campuses as university officials take s… 4 hours ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News Conversations about the potential risks for students are taking place on college campuses as university officials t… https://t.co/ORH0zTlZLL 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Preparation or paranoia? Coronavirus raising demand for hand sanitizer [Video]Preparation or paranoia? Coronavirus raising demand for hand sanitizer

If there is one business that seems to be thriving as a new virus spreads throughout the country and the world, it's the hygiene industry.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:09Published

Colorado Monitoring 12 Presumptive Positive Cases Of Coronavirus [Video]Colorado Monitoring 12 Presumptive Positive Cases Of Coronavirus

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment identified two additional presumptive positive cases of coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.