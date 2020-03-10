Global  

Santa Clara County To Ban Gatherings Over 1,000; Will Affect SAP Center Events

Santa Clara County To Ban Gatherings Over 1,000; Will Affect SAP Center Events

Santa Clara County To Ban Gatherings Over 1,000; Will Affect SAP Center Events

Public Health Department officials in Santa Clara County on Monday evening announced an unprecedented ban on public mass gatherings over 1,000 people that will be enforced by authorities.

Betty Yu reports.

(3-9-2020)
0
Santa Clara County bans 'mass gatherings' of 1,000 or more, including Sharks and Earthquakes games

Six days after Santa Clara County requested that large gatherings such as sports events be canceled...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOX Sports


County home to San Jose bans large gatherings

Home games for the NHL's San Jose Sharks and MLS' San Jose Earthquakes could be impacted by a Santa...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



ttthalz

THALIA RT @szendehnam: .@SAPCenter is quiet now and will continue to be quiet after Santa Clara County banned gatherings of 1000+ people to stop t… 48 seconds ago

TeshawnEdmonds

Teshawn LeVarr Edmonds RT @rwesthead: Santa Clara’s public health officer said Monday night the “tipping point” in deciding to ban mass gatherings was data showin… 57 seconds ago

RHPeel

Peel @vikrambath1 @chadstanton Yeah we're behind where we need to be. Santa Clara County canceled some Sharks games. Tha… https://t.co/XeyhLiuYom 1 minute ago

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud San Jose Sharks respond to Santa Clara County ban on large gatherings https://t.co/92zxJhjVWc 1 minute ago

stockharold

Harold RT @9to5mac: WWDC cancellation seems inevitable as Santa Clara County bans mass gatherings https://t.co/K9ylzZjrf5 by @benlovejoy https://t… 2 minutes ago

DutrisacSardin

ElisabethSardinDutrisac RT @callmevlad: Santa Clara County, where my kids go to public school, has many cases of community transmission of COVID-19 – with the 1st… 5 minutes ago

ScienceWeekly

California Science Weekly Santa Clara County has banned all large gatherings in the most drastic preventive measure yet in California to cont… https://t.co/PtcGPTCTEM 5 minutes ago

llipgh

llipgh RT @NHLdotcom: The NHL and Sharks will adhere to a ban on mass gatherings enacted by Santa Clara County in California through the end of Ma… 5 minutes ago


France Issues Ban on Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]France Issues Ban on Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In an effort to contain the current COVID-19 outbreak in France, the country’s health minister, Olivier Véran, has issued a ban on large gatherings.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

RAW: Santa Clara County Health Officials Announce Ban On Gatherings Of More Than 1,000 People [Video]RAW: Santa Clara County Health Officials Announce Ban On Gatherings Of More Than 1,000 People

Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody talks about first coronavirus fatality, announces ban on larger public gatherings (3-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 11:01Published

