Trump proposes tax cut as coronavirus spreads

Trump proposes tax cut as coronavirus spreads10News
Coronavirus: Donald Trump proposes payroll tax cut

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his coronavirus task force will meet Senate and House...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Robert Reich: How To Respond To The National Emergency – OpEd

CEOs of the major Wall Street banks have been summoned to the White House to discuss the coronavirus...
Eurasia Review - Published


BLKROCKET

ROBERT As Coronavirus Spreads, Trump Proposes Public Health Funding Cuts https://t.co/WcCyXPWRea 6 days ago

AlecTorelli

Alec Torelli This may be in part because of Trump’s decision to cut spending for programs for the CDC for research on emerging d… https://t.co/uYSTWDFDNX 1 week ago


Trump floats 'very substantial' payroll tax cut [Video]Trump floats 'very substantial' payroll tax cut

President Donald Trump said on Monday the White House will discuss with Congress on Tuesday possibly cutting payroll taxes to support the economy as it deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Trump Says He'll Discuss Tax Relief With Congress Amid Coronavirus [Video]Trump Says He'll Discuss Tax Relief With Congress Amid Coronavirus

President Trump held a briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:47Published

