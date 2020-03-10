Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan perform last royal duty

Prince Harry and Meghan perform last royal duty

Prince Harry and Meghan perform last royal duty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have made their final official appearance as senior royals during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday (March 9).
Prince Harry and Meghan perform last royal duty

