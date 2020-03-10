Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan perform last royal duty

Prince Harry and Meghan perform last royal duty

Prince Harry and Meghan perform last royal duty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have made their final official appearance as senior royals during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday (March 9).
UK's Prince Harry and Meghan attend last royal role

Britain's top royals came together on Monday (March 9) at Westminster Abbey in their last public...
ShowBiz Minute: Lil Baby, Royals, Box Office

Shooting at a Lil Baby concert leaves one person injured; Prince Harry and Meghan to fulfill last...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry And Meghan Say Farewell To The Royal Life With A Final Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have completed their final engagement as members of the royal family.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Royals gather before Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

Britain&apos;s senior royals came together on Monday for what is expected to be the last family gathering before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan set off on a new career path. Lauren Anthony has..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

