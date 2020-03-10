Global  

Virus-hit cruise ship approaches California dock

The Grand Princess cruise ship approaches the Port of Oakland, California to begin disembarking some passengers after a coronavirus outbreak on the vessel.
Cruise ship is held off California coast for virus testing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by Newsy, CBS News, SBS, Newsday, Belfast Telegraph, Seattle Times, BBC News, euronews, SFGate


Coronavirus: Virus fear grips thousands stranded on cruise ship in US

Coronavirus test results were expected on Friday for some passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by SeattlePI.com, BBC News



Passengers leave Grand Princess cruise ship after Covid-19 outbreak [Video]Passengers leave Grand Princess cruise ship after Covid-19 outbreak

Passengers on board the beleaguered Grand Princess cruise ship have left the Covid-19-hit vessel for a period of recovery and quarantine on land.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Cruise Ship Passengers Arrive On Base [Video]Cruise Ship Passengers Arrive On Base

Nearly 1,000 California residents who were on the Grand Princess Cruise ship were set to be taken to Travis Air Force Base.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:02Published

