Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war
Oil prices crashed on Monday, suffering their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War, after the collapse of an OPEC+ supply agreement that now threatens to overwhelm the world with oil, inciting panic throughout the energy sector.
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. eBay is trying to crack down on price gouging among coronavirus fears. Oil prices are dropping to..