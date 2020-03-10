Wall St. clobbered on oil plunge, virus crisis 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:02s - Published Wall St. clobbered on oil plunge, virus crisis Wall Street suffered its biggest one-day plunge since the 2008 financial crisis as recession worries grew, bond yields fell to new lows, crude oil prices crashed and coronavirus worries increased. Conway G. Gittens has the market round-up.

