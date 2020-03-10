Global  

Sanders offers to support Biden if nominated

Sanders offers to support Biden if nominated

Sanders offers to support Biden if nominated

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told supporters in Missouri on Monday that he and former Vice President Joe Biden will support whoever wins the Democratic nomination &quot;because we want to beat Trump.&quot;
