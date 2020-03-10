Keira Knightley on beauty pageants and "Misbehaviour" 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:25s - Published Keira Knightley on beauty pageants and "Misbehaviour" Keira Knightley said beauty pageants are still prevalent today at the world premiere of "Misbehaviour" on Monday evening (March 9), with society still objectifying women and 'Miss World' being as popular as ever.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this aastha RT @Reuters: Keira Knightley said beauty pageants are still prevalent today at the world premiere of 'Misbehaviour,' with society still obj… 8 minutes ago