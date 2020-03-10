Global  

Court Rules In Favor Of Led Zeppelin In 'Stairway To Heaven' Appeal

Rock Band Led Zeppelin has successfully persuaded a U.S. appeals court to reinstate a jury verdict in their favor.

Led Zeppelin did not steal Stairway To Heaven riff, appeals court rules

BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- A US appeals court rules the rock band did not steal the...
BBC Local News - Published Also reported by •Reuters India•Belfast Telegraph



Led Zeppelin Did Not Lift ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Riff, Appeals Court Rules [Video]Led Zeppelin Did Not Lift ‘Stairway To Heaven’ Riff, Appeals Court Rules

Led Zeppelin did not steal the opening guitar riff of the band’s song “Stairway to Heaven” from the defunct Los Angeles group Spirit, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published

