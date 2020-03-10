Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning'

Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning'

Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning'

AP Elon Musk said college is "not for learning" and that you can basically learn anything you want to for free.

During a Q&A at the Satellite 2020 conference on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he wants to make sure Tesla recruitment doesn't require a college degree, and that "ideally, you dropped out and did something." He pointed to Microsoft's Bill Gates, Apple's Steve Jobs, and Oracle's Larry Ellison as examples of people who dropped out of college and ended up being highly successful.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Elon Musk says college is 'basically for fun' but 'not for learning,' and that a degree isn't 'evidence of exceptional ability' (TSLA)

Elon Musk says college is 'basically for fun' but 'not for learning,' and that a degree isn't 'evidence of exceptional ability' (TSLA)· Elon Musk said college is "not for learning" and that you can basically learn anything you want to...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mustard1973

Andy Davies Elon Musk says college is ‘basically for fun’ but ‘not for learning,’ and that a degree isn’t ‘evidence of exceptio… https://t.co/XWOdDovYu2 6 minutes ago

AmachreeRegina1

Amachree Reginald RT @CNBC: Elon Musk says college is ‘for fun’ and not for learning, echoing PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. https://t.co/zJ9k0hssgk 15 minutes ago

OvaryGame

OG System You have to want to learn stuff .. in order to learn stuff. Between video games and television .. no one is learnin… https://t.co/136n1boU16 23 minutes ago

Escofield92

Salah RT @elonmuskvision: Elon Musk says college is 'basically for fun' but 'not for learning,' and that a degree isn't 'evidence of exceptional… 38 minutes ago

MCNgwenya_

M.C Ngwenya RT @businessinsider: Elon Musk says college is 'basically for fun' but 'not for learning,' and that a degree isn't 'evidence of exceptional… 41 minutes ago

SikuKamaldeen

Siku Kamaludeen Elon Musk says college is 'basically for fun' but 'not for learning,' and that a degree isn't 'evidence of exceptio… https://t.co/r3tpjm7zr7 45 minutes ago

Akpokpokpo

Åkpø Gårenssøn Elon Musk says college isn't for learning, not required at Tesla - Business Insider https://t.co/dRpid0qs3O https://t.co/9YpHJzx0fz 54 minutes ago

elonmuskvision

elonmuskvision Elon Musk says college is 'basically for fun' but 'not for learning,' and that a degree isn't 'evidence of exceptio… https://t.co/VTWgOYX9ql 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.