Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amanda Bynes ordered to psychiatric facility

Amanda Bynes ordered to psychiatric facility

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Amanda Bynes ordered to psychiatric facility

Amanda Bynes ordered to psychiatric facility

Amanda Bynes has been ordered to be psychiatric facility for mental health treatment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amanda Bynes Ordered Into Psychiatric Facility for Mental Health Treatment

Amanda Bynes has been ordered to enter a psychiatric facility for a mental health treatment. A judge...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

all4women

All4Women.co.za Amanda Bynes ordered to RETURN to psychiatric facility https://t.co/PXP3Q9GHPh https://t.co/9AQ9rT5F23 3 minutes ago

KG95Variety

KG95 Sioux City Amanda Bynes has been ordered to enter a psychiatric facility for a mental health treatment. https://t.co/Z70a9iH1Rt 8 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Amanda Bynes ordered into psychiatric facility, a day after split with fiancé Paul Michael https://t.co/yq5i77CmTj 22 minutes ago

thenews_intl

The News Amanda Bynes ordered into psychiatric facility, a day after split with fiancé Paul Michael #TheNews https://t.co/0fqBkDDZao 48 minutes ago

mozza_tom

Aliment Poulet RT @AnOpenSecret: Former Nickelodeon ALL THAT star Amanda Bynes 'refusing to enter psychiatric facility' per judges order. #AnOpenSecret… 1 hour ago

schizocidal

Schizocidal Amanda Bynes Reportedly Ordered to Enter a Psychiatric Facility - Mix 95.7FM - Today's Variety https://t.co/sXJ5cV3pQR 2 hours ago

willamazen

@Willamazen_official As reported by The Blast, after a court hearing with her family and fiance appearing in front of a judge, Bynes was… https://t.co/RuDCc91Vz6 3 hours ago

ABCAirPower

ABC Air Power Amanda Bynes ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment as she rekindles flame with ex-fiance 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael [Video]Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael She recently split from Paul just three weeks after announcing their engagement on social media, and sources have now said Amanda isn't..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:49Published

Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up [Video]Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up

Amanda Bynes is "really upset" about her split from fiancé Paul Michael, whom she got engaged to just three weeks ago.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.