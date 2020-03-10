St. Patrick's Day parade canceled in Boston 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:04s - Published St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston has been canceled. St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston has been canceled.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

St. Patrick's Day parade canceled in Boston THE IMPACT VIRUS IS HAVING NTOURISM.MATT: THE PARADE IS THE LATESTIT LARGE EVENT TO BE CANCELED ORPOSTPONED, CITY LEADERS NOTWILLING TO RISK SPREADING THEVIRUS IN CLOSE QUARTERS.ONE MILLION PEOPLE PACKED INTOSOUTHIE LAST YEAR FOR THEPARADE.THE MAYOR SAYS "THE TOP PRIORITYIS PREVENTING NEW CASES."OFFICIALS CALLED THE DECISIONUNPRECEDENTED BUT PRUDENT.





Recent related news from verified sources Boston cancels St Patrick's Day parade over virus concerns; New York's to go on The mayor of Boston announced Monday the city would cancel its annual St Patrick's Day parade over...

Japan Today - Published 5 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this