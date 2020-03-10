Global  

Police Searching For Driver After Car Found Overturned In South Philadelphia

Police Searching For Driver After Car Found Overturned In South PhiladelphiaSeveral other cars on the block were damaged. 
NECESSARY STABLE CONDITION.POLICE ARE NOW CHECKINGSURVEILLANCE VIDEO IT GATHERMORE EVIDENCE.PHILADELPHIA POLICE AREALSO LOOKING FOR THE DRIVER OFTHIS CAR THAT OVERTURNEDOVERNIGHT AT FOURTH AND SHUNKIN SOUTH PHILLY.SEVERAL OTHER CARS IN THEBLOCK WERE DAMAGED.THE DRIVER GOT OUT.AND RAN AWAY.




