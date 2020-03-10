Hewitt fears more cancellations 33 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:23s - Published Hewitt fears more cancellations Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt worries that the next big tennis tournament on the calendar will go the same way as Indian Wells which was cancelled due to the threat of the Coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Thailand Government Shuts Down MotoGP Race Due To Coronavirus The MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix has been postponed due to Coronavirus fears. The country's government confirmed the delay just hours after the cancellation of the opening Qatar race. According to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 1 week ago