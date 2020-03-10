Global  

Hewitt fears more cancellations

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK
Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt worries that the next big tennis tournament on the calendar will go the same way as Indian Wells which was cancelled due to the threat of the Coronavirus.
