Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amanda Bynes > Amanda Bynes reportedly ordered into psychiatric facility

Amanda Bynes reportedly ordered into psychiatric facility

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Amanda Bynes reportedly ordered into psychiatric facility

Amanda Bynes reportedly ordered into psychiatric facility

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been ordered to enter a psychiatric facility a day after it was revealed her three-week engagement had ended.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amanda Bynes Ordered Into Psychiatric Facility for Mental Health Treatment

Amanda Bynes has been ordered to enter a psychiatric facility for a mental health treatment. A judge...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

schizocidal

Schizocidal Amanda Bynes Reportedly Ordered to Enter a Psychiatric Facility - Mix 95.7FM - Today's Variety https://t.co/sXJ5cV3pQR 3 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Amanda Bynes reportedly ordered to go to psychiatric facility @Wonderwall https://t.co/Cy6bzQ1XTd 6 hours ago

nadiasindi

Nadia Sindi Amanda Bynes Reportedly Ordered to Enter a Psychiatric Facility https://t.co/wcJyLa5yok @popcrush 7 hours ago

nadiasindi

Nadia Sindi Amanda Bynes Reportedly Ordered to Enter a Psychiatric Facility - https://t.co/byGcCm2plc #GoogleAlerts 7 hours ago

Twerk1035FM

Twerk1035FM Amanda Bynes Reportedly Ordered to Enter a Psychiatric Facility https://t.co/7BDoz8K11g 7 hours ago

mtvnetworksjobs

MTV Network Jobs Amanda Bynes Reportedly Ordered to Enter a Psychiatric Facility https://t.co/hWXvEqYuM0 11 hours ago

MTVAUSTRALIA

MTV AUSTRALIA amanda bynes has reportedly been ordered into a psychiatric ward >>> https://t.co/UDLtl1jF4I https://t.co/rqSev2bhlj 12 hours ago

10Daily

10 daily Following the news she and fiance Paul Michael split just weeks after announcing their engagement, Amanda Bynes has… https://t.co/183GahygiD 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amanda Bynes ordered to psychiatric facility [Video]Amanda Bynes ordered to psychiatric facility

Amanda Bynes has been ordered to be psychiatric facility for mental health treatment.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:56Published

Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael [Video]Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes 'upset' over break-up from fiancé Paul Michael She recently split from Paul just three weeks after announcing their engagement on social media, and sources have now said Amanda isn't..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.