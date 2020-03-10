Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress on Tuesday.

The leader is likely to join BJP on Tuesday evening.

Scindia had sent his resignation letter to Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Scindia posted his resignation letter on Twitter and said this path has been drawing itself over the last year.

Referring to his 18-year association with Congress, Scindia said ‘it is now time to move on’.

Earlier, Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

20 Congress MLAs also tendered resignation from the assembly.

Minutes after his resignation, Congress expelled Jyotiraditya Scindia from party.