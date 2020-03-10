Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pope > The Pope calls for prayers for Covid-19 sufferers during live-streamed Mass

The Pope calls for prayers for Covid-19 sufferers during live-streamed Mass

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
The Pope calls for prayers for Covid-19 sufferers during live-streamed Mass

The Pope calls for prayers for Covid-19 sufferers during live-streamed Mass

The Pope has performed his second daily Mass by live stream since he decided not to hold public sermons in the wake of the spread of the Covid-19 virus across Italy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sadiqabubakr

MAJOR GENERAL M. BUHARI Wow! Pope Francis calls for fasting and prayers on wednesday for God's intervention on the deadly #covid-19. 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pope Francis Cancels Mass in Rome Due to Illness [Video]Pope Francis Cancels Mass in Rome Due to Illness

Pope Francis Cancels Mass in Rome Due to Illness The penitential mass was meant to mark the beginning of Lent. The nature of the 82-year-old pope's illness was not released by the Vatican. The pope..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

Pope cancels planned Mass due to 'slight' illness [Video]Pope cancels planned Mass due to 'slight' illness

Pope Francis has missed a planned Mass with Rome clergy due to illness. The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff had a "slight indisposition" and would proceed with the rest of his planned work on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.