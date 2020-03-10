The Pope calls for prayers for Covid-19 sufferers during live-streamed Mass 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published The Pope calls for prayers for Covid-19 sufferers during live-streamed Mass The Pope has performed his second daily Mass by live stream since he decided not to hold public sermons in the wake of the spread of the Covid-19 virus across Italy.

