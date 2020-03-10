Coronavirus prompts changes at Dunkin' 1 minute ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:24s - Published Coronavirus prompts changes at Dunkin' There are some changes coming at your local Dunkin' due to the coronavirus concerns. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus prompts changes at Dunkin' ANTOINETTE: TEMPORARY CHANGES ATDUNKIN PROMPTED BY THECORONAVIRUS.DOUG: DUNKIN WANTS YOU TO LEAVEYOUR REUSABLE MUG AT HOME FOR ALITTLE WHILE.DUNKIN’ IS PUTTING A TEMPORARYHALT TO REFILLING CUPS CITINGPUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS RELATEDTO CORONAVIRUS.A STATEMENT FROM DUNKIN’ SAYSTHE COMPANY IS GOING FURTHER, BYCANCELING BUSINESS TRAVEL ANDNON-ESSE





You Might Like

Tweets about this