Biden's Michigan campaign joined by Booker and Harris

Biden's Michigan campaign joined by Booker and Harris

Biden's Michigan campaign joined by Booker and Harris

Seeking a decisive win in the Michigan primary, Joe Biden was joined onstage in Detroit on Monday (March 9) by two former Democratic presidential rivals, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, in the latest sign the party establishment is lining up behind him.
